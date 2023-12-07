EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells $990,000.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. Mizuho began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

