EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells $990,000.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. Mizuho began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.
