Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,281,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,999,579.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 173,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fastly by 98,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 393,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

