Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $189,288.67

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $189,288.67 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,615.50 or 1.00181488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003500 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,245,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,245,140.36403083 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98481058 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $163,101.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

