Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

FERG stock opened at $174.75 on Thursday. Ferguson has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $176.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.71.

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

