Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FNCL stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

