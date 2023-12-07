FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 10,933 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,593.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $53,207.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71.

On Friday, November 3rd, Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $19,649.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $25,290.02.

On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00.

FIGS Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 203,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,287. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.