FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 10,933 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,593.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $53,207.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $19,649.00.
- On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $25,290.02.
- On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00.
FIGS Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 203,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,287. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
