Financial Comparison: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25% Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lufax 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bakkt and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $1.81, suggesting a potential upside of 118.10%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bakkt.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its share price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $579.87 million 0.94 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -1.11 Lufax $31.95 billion 0.06 $1.29 billion $0.06 13.79

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Bakkt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Lufax



Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

