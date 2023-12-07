Financial Comparison: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) vs. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Treace Medical Concepts -27.28% -37.68% -21.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 1.77 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.59 Treace Medical Concepts $174.68 million 3.15 -$42.81 million ($0.79) -11.28

Analyst Recommendations

Treace Medical Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 5 0 2.83

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 235.19%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $18.92, indicating a potential upside of 112.31%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

