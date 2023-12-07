First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,261 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

