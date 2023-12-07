First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $6,911,137.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $6,911,137.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,450 shares of company stock worth $25,625,260 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

