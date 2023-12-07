First Foundation Advisors Has $516,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,150.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,008.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,935.56. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.