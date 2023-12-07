First Foundation Advisors Has $893,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

