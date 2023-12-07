First Foundation Advisors Invests $554,000 in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000.

Shares of BATS MOTI opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

