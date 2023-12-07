First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

