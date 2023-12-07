First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,236 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

