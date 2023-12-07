First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

