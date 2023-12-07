First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado Sells 2,280 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,280 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$18,354.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:FR opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$6.05 and a one year high of C$12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.274463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.