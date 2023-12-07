Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $406.80 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $406.80 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,777,519,049 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,777,519,049.911755 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01425825 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,708,367.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

