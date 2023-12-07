FlatQube Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $165.14 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.16503362 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $363.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

