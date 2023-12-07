FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 10,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

