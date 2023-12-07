FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $59.28. Approximately 34,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 43,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

