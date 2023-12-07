Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 6,051,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

