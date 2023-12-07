Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 543 shares.The stock last traded at $60.29 and had previously closed at $58.90.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

