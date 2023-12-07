Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 8.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 320,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 167,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

