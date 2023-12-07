Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.3 %

FYBR stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.