FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Avangrid, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

