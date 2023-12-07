FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Zacks Research

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $12.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.70. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

