FY2024 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,315. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

