G999 (G999) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,666.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.