Gala Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $881.76 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Gala has a market cap of $881.76 million and approximately $163.27 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,523,879,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,227,462,695 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

