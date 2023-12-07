GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

