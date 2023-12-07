General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $254.76 and last traded at $251.07, with a volume of 44051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

