Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 42,402 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $58,938.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 2,076,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

