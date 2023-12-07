GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million.

GitLab Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

