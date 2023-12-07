Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Buys C$13,100.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,100.00.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

GVC opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of C$42.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Featured Articles

