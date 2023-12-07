Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.75. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 2,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GB

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $856.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.