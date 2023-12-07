GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Down 4.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.32. 10,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 287,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

