GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,164 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $148,457.48.

On Friday, September 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92.

GDDY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 49,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

