GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 812 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 616 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $45,115.84.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,679. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

