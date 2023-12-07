Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

