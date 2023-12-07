Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

