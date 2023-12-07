Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

