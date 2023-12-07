Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,172 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

