Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

