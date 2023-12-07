Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 259.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,949 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after buying an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

RYAM opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $412.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

