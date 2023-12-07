Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $356,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $11,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,651,000 after acquiring an additional 648,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 239.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $8,913,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,976 shares of company stock worth $2,019,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

