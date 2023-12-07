Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $396,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.
Arcellx Price Performance
Arcellx stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $57.09.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.