Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $396,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

