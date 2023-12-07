Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $422,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $720.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Articles

