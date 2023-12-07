Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,344 Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.