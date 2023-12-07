Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,981 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PACCAR by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

